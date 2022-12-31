Stories of Wagga Wagga from years gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga's weather this year will be remembered for the record number of 91 frosts, the variability of rainfall and the heat of February according to John Darnley, officer in charge of the Bureau of Meteorology at Forest Hill.
The first New Year's Eve baby born in Wagga was Elliott Rumbachs, the first child of Rod and Kylie Rumbachs, who was born at 7.07am at Calvary Hospital.
In complete contrast to last year, police were delighted with the behaviour of revellers celebrating New Year's Eve.
Wagga had 922 births compared to 351 deaths in 1996 compared to 894 births and 319 deaths a decade earlier, with the 1996 census now showing Wagga's population has reached 55,519.
Highway Patrol supervisor, Sergeant Bill Harvey, expressed dissatisfaction with the area's road statistics over the last 12 months with 14 people killed on Wagga's roads compared to 12 in 1996 and 8 in 1995.
Taffy Davies, former editor of the Daily Advertiser, died on New Year's Eve after being diagnosed two months earlier with inoperable cancer.
Businessman Peter Walsh is investigating the provision of cheap and affordable accommodation in Baylis Street for backpackers travelling through or working in Wagga.
Several couples from Foley's Dance Studios, pictured in the Daily Advertiser, were successful in the Australian Dancesport Championships held in Melbourne.
More than 6000 people saw Vicki McKay crowned as Miss Wagga 1973 and Lyn Hackett announced as Charity Queen at a carnival held in the Civic Theatre Gardens.
Police radar has resulted in 100 Riverina motorists being booked for speeding in the last three days.
Wagga recorded its second driest December with only 11 points of rain recorded.
Wagga home-site developers are active with at least four large sub-divisions in Kooringal expected to provide as many as 234 home building blocks.
163 young apprentices ranging in age from 15 to 17 have begun two and a half year courses in mechanical or electrical trades at the Forest Hill RAAF Base.
Prominent young Wagga sportsman, Greg Brentnall has been selected for the NSW Cricket Association country schoolboys coaching class at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Joan Wright is the winner of the Wagga Open Women's Squash Championship for the fourth time with runner-up in the event, Pat Roach.
Wagga police have begun a blitz on spotlight shooters who are endangering human life and valuable stock by operating without property owners' consent.
Belinda Paul, Oddjorn Ludvigsen, Vicki Howarth, Anthony McMillen and Lindy Walker have all qualified for the State age swimming championships in Sydney.
Wagga shooter, Barney Rooke, won the State Skeet Championship at Griffith.
Two 13-year-old boys have been charged with stealing collection money from St. Michael's Cathedral.
Volunteer fireman Chris Gallagher is pictured in the Daily Advertiser extinguishing a fire in Morrow Street caused by a self-propelled lawn mower which had burst into flames.
Edmondson's are advertising a free beach umbrella with any purchase of a Wilkins Servis twin tub or wringer washer priced from just $1.37 weekly.
Wagga's Commerce Permanent Building Society is offering 6.5 per cent interest paid twice yearly on its Saving accounts.
The John Macarthur Hotel hosted Muso's New Year Recovery featuring all of Wagga's top groups from 5pm on New Year's Day.
Garry Williams and Steven Davey finished seventh out of a field of 42 in the National NS 14 sailing boat title on the Hume Weir at Albury.
Wagga had a comfortable win over the touring Goulburn side in a 40 overs a side cricket match at Robertson Oval.
Discount Meats in the Australian Arcade are selling 10lb thick sausages for $2.80, 10lb mince steak for $3.20 and sides of beef for 36 cents per lb.
