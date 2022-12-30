Chris Judd is looking to make a trip home for the holiday period more than worthwhile.
The former Junee horseman lines up two chances at Leeton's Carnival of Cups meeting on Sunday, including Western Style in the Leeton Pacers Cup.
Western Style was a winner at Menangle three starts back and despite drawing the outside of the front row in the six-strong field Judd believes his form stacks up well.
"He's been racing super really," Judd said.
"In his last start at Menangle he didn't score up, which was a bit unfortunate, but he had a few little issues but hopefully we have sorted him out.
"He's a bit of a wily horse but has been racing really well and before he won at Menangle he'd been running about as quick a quarter as you can run there."
Judd returned home for the Christmas break and brought his team with him.
The fact Leeton is racing for so much prizemoney was just an extra incentive.
"I was coming home from Christmas and it is a bit hard to come home and either get someone to look after them up there or spell them so I thought I'd bring them home and race," Judd said.
"I've done it a couple of times before and the carnival is always good to get involved in."
He qualified The Mountain for the Milbrae Quarries Final after running second in his heat on Monday.
While he also has to contend with barrier six, Judd was impressed with his efforts after not everything went his way in the heat.
"He was probably a little unlucky as he put a bit of a rough one in at the start and had one get in front of him at the start when he jumped a bit of a shadow," Judd said.
"He did well to stay in his gear then didn't get the best of runs but did well to stay in his gear and come home good.
"He's been going really good in Sydney, even though his figure form didn't look too good as the last two he got held up pretty bad and probably should have won."
