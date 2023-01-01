Government-subsidised medications will now only cost $30 at most, saving some Australians $12.50 per medication.
On New Year's Day, new federal legislation lowering the maximum cost for medicines listed on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme (PBS) from $42.50 to $30 came into effect.
It's the first time in the PBS's 75-year history prices will fall.
Wagga pharmacist Michael O'Reilly said the price of the medicine itself had not changed, but the co-payment sum paid by the patient had lowered.
Mr O'Reilly said the change was the result of a long campaign to help make medications cheaper for everyone.
"Anytime we can make access to medicines more affordable, it's got to be good," he said.
"If medicines are $42.50 a packet, and you are on three or four medicines, I can understand how that would push the budget a little bit."
There are some 19 million patients in Australia who are not eligible for concessional discounts on prescriptions and, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, as many as 900,000 of those patients did not fill a script in 2019-2020 because they could not afford it.
"As health professionals, this disturbed us immensely and led to our 'Affordable Medicines Now' campaign, which pressured both parties to commit to lowering the cost of PBS medicines in the lead up to the last election," Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president Professor Trent Twomey said.
"January 1 marks a significant date as it will be the first time in the history of the PBS that the general co-payment for medicines has come down and not gone up."
Concessional patients script prices will rise by 50 cents to $7.30 in line with the annual consumer price index (CPI).
There has been no change to PBS safety net thresholds, which when met makes medicines even cheaper or free.
Professor Twomey said the $12.50 co-payment reduction was just the first step to make medicines affordable for all.
"We are now pushing to lower the maximum co-payment of PBS medicines even further, to $19," he said.
"Reducing the maximum co-payment to $19 will mean an additional 30 per cent of PBS medicines are covered."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the changes would save Australians $200 million every year.
"Cutting their price by nearly one third will mean more people can afford to get the medications they need to stay healthy - without worrying so much about the price," he said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
