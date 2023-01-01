The Daily Advertiser

New maximum price for PBS medicines drops to $30 for general patients following election promise fulfilment

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 1 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Wagga pharmacist Michael O'Reilly says Wagga residents will benefit from cheaper medicines in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

Government-subsidised medications will now only cost $30 at most, saving some Australians $12.50 per medication.

