Crocodile Cod out to defend New Year's crown

Kerry Weir will take an in-form team to Gundagai on Sunday led by Crocodile Cod, who is chasing back-to-back wins in the Adelong Cup.
Coming off a win at Tumut on Boxing Day, Weir is hopeful the six-year-old can back up after winning over 1200 metres last time out.
However he knows Crocodile Cod is in for a tougher assignment stepping back out to 1400 metres in the $15,000 feature.
"It's a lot better field than last year but he's probably going a lot better than what he was this time last year," Weir said
"His win on Boxing Day down here was pretty good and the distance will suit him. He likes Gundagai, Gundagai is his favourite track, and Kayla Nisbet is riding him and she rides him pretty good.
"He's got a lot of things in his favour but with the old handicap horses anyone of them can bob up, you just never know really, but I don't think he will be too far away."
READ MORE
Weir pulled the right rein heading to Tumut rather than Murrumbidgee Turf Club last week.
He always had an eye on the Adelong Cup and hopes the plan works out.
"He is a lovely miler or 2000 metre horse but we didn't have much option," Weir said.
"If we went to Wagga on the Friday over 2000 metres it was going to be too big an ask so we took him to Tumut.
"We were hoping he'd win but coming back from 1800 to 1200 not many horses can do that and he actually did it pretty stylishly. It was a surprise but a pleasant one."
The remainder of Weir's four-strong team are all coming off placings in their last starts.
"We haven't got many in work at the moment, they are the only four we've got racing, but they are all in form," he said.
After three unplaced efforts to start his career, Red Hill was able to finish third last time.
After being handed plenty of wide barriers so far, Weir hopes some more racing experience will be a busy boost.
"He just needs a bit of racing as he's a very green horse," he said.
"In his first three race starts he drew 16 of 16, 15 of 15 and 16 of 16 so we always went back to last and he was charging home for nice runs without being competitive but the other day it was only 1200 and I said to Aaron (Bullock) to get him out and get him somewhere handy and he won't be too far away and he actually led on him.
"It was a bit of a surprise but he didn't get beat by much so maybe just ridden a tad quieter he should go alright over the 1400."
She's A Hot Cod resumed with a third at Tumut.
She's been placed in two of her last three starts either side of a spell and Weir
"She's going to be a nice 1600 metre horse later on and is the same, always gets back and runs on," Weir said.
"I said to the young girl who rode her the other day (Fiona Sandkuhl) to give her a dig out as at Tumut you don't want to be too far back and I think she led by three or four lengths and just knocked up the last 50 so it was a quite pleasing run."
Charming Pat will then have his first run for the stable.
He had two runs for Craig Widdison after almost a year off the track before being purchased by Weir.
The latest effort was a second at Narrandera earlier this month and after doing well in the paddock over his long break, Weir is hopeful of another good performance.
"I don't know what to expect of him to be honest as we've only had him two weeks but he does well in the paddock apparently," he said.
"I gave his a little gallop yesterday, and he galloped well, so if he races up to him gallop he should run well."
All four of Weir's runners will be ridden by Nisbet.
There is only one race that he doesn't have a runner in with the five-race program on New Year's Day set to start at 1.30pm.
Meanwhile are recent flooding at Tumut, the club has elected to switch its racedays with the TAB meeting transferred to February 11 with January 14 now a non-TAB meeting,
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.