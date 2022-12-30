The Daily Advertiser

Crocodile Cod out to defend New Year's crown

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
December 30 2022 - 3:00pm
Crocodile Cod is looking to back up his win at Tumut on Monday in the Adelong Cup on Sunday, a race he won last year.

Kerry Weir will take an in-form team to Gundagai on Sunday led by Crocodile Cod, who is chasing back-to-back wins in the Adelong Cup.

