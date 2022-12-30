A Riverina town will be the first to successfully host a BnS Ball in 2023 after insurance woes saw several of the events cancelled in 2022 including in Cootamundra, Ariah Park and The Rock.
This will be the second time the BnS Ball will be held in Wombat, a tiny town between Young and Wallendbeen, and tickets have been selling out like wildfire.
The BnS Ball had been running at Coolac for four years before it relocated to Wombat in 2021.
"Last year the BnS was relocated from Coolac to Wombat to a community which was very happy to welcome a BnS, so it was relocated to the Wombat reserve," Wombat BnS Ball committee chair Shane Gibson said.
Last year the event garnered more than 500 ticket sales despite a wave of COVID-19 cases taking its toll on social events.
"We also only had pre-purchased tickets last year," Mr Gibson said.
This year residents and visitors will be able to get tickets at the gates as well as online.
Wombat BnS Ball committee member and performer Jade Gibson has been playing at BnS Balls since she was 18.
"They're amazing for performers but I think it's more of a community event," she said.
"It is traditionally a dating event, now it's more just a country music festival.
"It brings people from all across the country to these events."
Other BnS Ball committees have had to cancel their balls at the last second due to not being able to secure insurance or insurance rules deterring residents from purchasing tickets.
Miss Gibson said to see this one going ahead is a positive as it is worrying.
"As soon as you say it's a BnS that's where the insurance comes in and makes it a bit hard for them to run these days, but what used to be cool about the BnS Balls is that it was just in good spirit and there use to not be very many rules but that isn't something that can go ahead these days so yeah, there have been a few balls that haven't been able to go ahead this year," she said.
The Wombat BnS Ball will go ahead as per tradition with the same rules of no glass, no fireworks and no troublemaking.
"It's a pretty harmless weekend away," Miss Gibson said.
The BnS Ball will also raise funds for the Margaret House Refuge Young which provides emergency accommodation for victims of domestic violence or who find themselves homeless due to crisis.
The Wombat BnS Ball will run on Saturday, December 31, from 10am at the at Wagenbah Oval .
Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/w5gdi/2022_wombat_b__s_ball.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1xX-OygFcsTyG2B9QIb-YQ0FiEhQ8UbU5ntZg09PfV8V6wPCq8p4P9ZmE
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
