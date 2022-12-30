People ringing in the new year with a dip in the Murrumbidgee River or any other waterway have been urged to check conditions, know their limits and avoid taking risks this weekend.
The desperate plea from the Royal Life Saving Society comes as the latest data reveals more than half of the drowning deaths across the country so far this summer have occurred in inland waterways like rivers, creeks, lakes and dams.
The society's interim summer drowning toll shows that of the 22 deaths across the country so far this season, 12 were in inland waterways. Five of the inland drownings were recorded across NSW.
This week, Wagga Beach was at the centre of a search by emergency services after witnesses reported a swimmer had failed to resurface after going into the water.
Families enjoying time at the beach yesterday said they were already extremely cautious of the river and other bodies of water.
Melissa King said she was very aware of the danger posed to her children, three-year-old Addalyn and 18-month-old Tobias.
"I think we're already so conscious about watching them that it doesn't really change anything," she said.
Paul Castle said he had been swimming in the Murrumbidgee and at Wagga Beach since he was young and he was always on "high alert".
"It's really dangerous, because you don't know what's underneath the water," he said.
"I've been coming to the river basically all my life, and I never touch the bottom because I'm just scared that there's going to be something down there that might get my leg."
Royal Life Saving NSW general manager for drowning prevention and education Craig Roberts said vigilance around the water was critical this New Year's Eve. He said it was important to always check conditions before swimming or boating.
Mr Roberts said when on a boat, always wear a lifejacket, and when in the water, keep track of what your limits are to avoid taking risks.
"Socialising in and around the water is part of our summer way of life," he said.
"For many areas it will be particularly important this year to look out for changing conditions as, even in the most familiar waterways, things may have changed in recent floods."
In rivers, Mr Castle said swimming posed many risks for those who weren't experienced swimmers. He said he was constantly worried for his older grandchildren and other kids who might overestimate their ability.
"They think they can do more than what their ability is," he said.
"When we were kids we used to swim to the other side of the river and jump off the cliffs, then swim back down to an island down there - but you had to be a good swimmer to do that."
Mr Roberts said he hoped everyone would become more cautious around waterways.
"Our hearts go out to those families affected by recent tragedies," he said.
"We hope they are seeking and receiving the support they need at this time, and we urge people to continue to exercise caution this long weekend."
The search for the swimmer feared drowned at Wagga Beach on Tuesday night is now continuing twice-daily. No one has been found and no missing persons reports have been made.
For more information on water safety tips, visit www.drowningprevention.org.au
