Wagga could be in for some interesting weather as the city ushers in the new year tonight.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a balmy maximum of 30 degrees today with partly cloudy conditions and a medium chance of showers, most likely this morning.
Easterly winds of between 15 and 20km/h will tend northeasterly during this morning before becoming light in the middle of the day.
However, things could get more interesting later in the day, with the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, in the afternoon and evening.
The unsettled weather is thanks to a trough that is set to linger over inland NSW for the coming week, with unsettled conditions persisting to its east and hot and dry conditions developing in the far west.
As the clock ticks closer to midnight tonight, revellers can expect a low of 18 degrees as celebrations continue into the early hours of 2023.
The first day of 2023 tomorrow is expected to bring with it a sunny top of 33 degrees in Wagga.
Looking ahead, Monday will be also be 33 degrees and it will reach 35 on Tuesday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
