Narrandera has continued to build ahead of next year with the Eagles welcoming Blake Gleeson to the club for next season.
Gleeson has moved to the area with partner Aymee Wise with Eagles coach Shaun Brooker thrilled to welcome the pair to the club.
"They have both moved to town through employment," Brooker said.
"Aymee is a local police officer at the Narrandera station, so she will play netball for the club and obviously Blake will play footy with us as well.
"We are really excited and happy to have them come to the club."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Gleeson hasn't played football for the last two seasons but prior to that was playing for Batemans Bay in AFL Canberra's third division competition.
Although not having played for the last couple of seasons, Brooker was confident that Gleeson would be able to slot in nicely to their side.
"He hasn't played footy for a little while just with work commitments," he said.
"But Luke McKay has done some homework and we believe he will fit nicely into our first grade side."
Gleeson's addition adds to the recruitment of brothers Tom and Jack Powell with Brooker pleased with how things are shaping up.
"Recruiting is going in a positive way this year with Jack, Tom and now Blake coming on board which is great for the club," he said.
"We are still talking to a few guys, but it's nice to get these signings done early.
"If we can maybe get one or two more that would be lovely, but I'm really happy to welcome these three guys to the club."
The Eagles spent about three weeks on the track prior to Christmas with Brooker pretty impressed with the early signs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.