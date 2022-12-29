As parents enter holiday mode, they are being reminded to cash in on the state government's $100 Creative Kids voucher scheme before it's too late.
The vouchers, which enable parents, guardians and carers to claim a $100 rebate per child for eligible creative arts and cultural programs, are set to expire this weekend.
But with the four-year scheme set to end in just six months, Wagga business owners are calling for an extension.
Amy Gray has been a business owner and an early childhood music teacher for 10 years and has found the scheme a great boon for a wide range of activities at Lil' Memories.
"The state government's $100 Creative Kids Voucher Scheme has been fantastic for both families and providers," Ms Gray said.
Lil' Melodies can redeem Creative Kid's vouchers for Level 4 Kindermusik, Piano Prep, keyboard classes, ukulele classes and Creative Camps.
"The scheme gives kids the opportunity to continue to develop and nurture their creative abilities while taking some of the financial pressure off families," she said.
"I see first hand how powerful and important our music and movement programs are for children and their development."
With all the benefits, Ms Gray has called for it to continue past mid-2023.
"I think it should become a permanent scheme," she said.
The Curious Rabbit owner Vickie Burkinshaw agrees the scheme should be extended.
"I think it would be marvellous if it was extended," she said.
Ms Burkinshaw said The Curious Rabbit offers a series of art activities for primary and secondary students where the vouchers are being used.
"They are also used for the school holidays programs," she said.
Ms Burkinshaw believes the vouchers have been great for business.
"Everybody uses them, which is a really good thing," she said.
"It makes a big difference in terms of affordability for most people.
"All the voucher systems just give people that extra incentive to give things a go."
Ms Burkinshaw said the scheme also encouraged kids to try out different activities.
"If they like it, they tend to keep on going, which is great," she said.
While current vouchers will expire on 31 December, under the rules of the program they may be used to enrol in classes taking place in early 2023.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
