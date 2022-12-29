The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 29 2022 - 7:00pm
Jake Scott thoroughly enjoyed the experience of playing for NSW Country at the under 19's championships, putting in some pretty good performances with the bat. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Jake Scott thoroughly enjoyed his time at the under 19's national championships, declaring it was a great experience to play against some of the country's best young talent.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

