Jake Scott thoroughly enjoyed his time at the under 19's national championships, declaring it was a great experience to play against some of the country's best young talent.
"It was definitely a very good experience," Scott said.
"It was good to test myself against some high-calibre players, the wickets were very good too and all round it was just a really good experience."
Scott was reasonably happy with his own performances with him scoring two half centuries for NSW Country, but admitted it would've been nice to score a few more runs.
"It wasn't the best carnival that I could've put together," he said.
"It was really good to get a couple of half centuries, but I probably would've liked to score a couple more runs."
While pretty happy with his own performance, Scott admitted that the carnival was a little bit underwhelming from a team perspective, with NSW Country only winning the one game against Tasmania.
"It was a bit disappointing in the end," he said.
"We obviously would've liked to start the carnival off better with maybe a couple of wins, but sometimes it doesn't go your way and you just need to bounce back from those losses.
"I was definitely happy to get a win though, we were pushing to get it at the end."
Scott came up against some top notch talent during the carnival with the young all-rounder listing some of the better opponents he faced during the six matches.
"Harry Dixon from Vic Metro takes the game away from you very easily," he said.
"Obviously a no-brainer would be Teague Wyllie and first game up against him watching him bat was very effortless.
"Bowlers wise I'd probably say Josh Vernon and Mahli Beardman from WA, they had very good change-up and short balls and would just take you out of the game."
Scott is now enjoying a few weeks over Christmas off before getting ready for a busy few months juggling duties for both Penrith and South Wagga.
Scott has only played the single game so far for the Blues with him hopeful of being able to split his time more between the two clubs in the new year.
"I'll probably know more when the season gets started again, but I'm hopefully looking to even it up a bit more," he said.
It hasn't been the start to the season that the Blues are used to with them currently sitting at 0-3, however Scott is confident they will be able to turn it around.
"Hopefully this back end to the year we can put it all together and get a few more wins on the board," he said.
"I guess we will just reset after Christmas and go again."
