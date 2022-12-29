The Daily Advertiser

Video captures incredible moment airborne firies tackle The Gap blaze north of Wagga on Wednesday

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 31 2022 - 10:22pm, first published December 29 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Incredible video footage has emerged, capturing the moment airborne firefighters battled a rural grass fire northwest of Wagga on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.