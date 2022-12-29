Incredible video footage has emerged, capturing the moment airborne firefighters battled a rural grass fire northwest of Wagga on Wednesday.
The RFS received reports of a grass fire on East Millwood Road at The Gap about 1pm on Wednesday.
"The fire started due to a mechanical failure on a harvester while it was harvesting," NSW Rural Fire Service operations officer Bradley Stewart said.
"It burnt through approximately 7.3 hectares," Mr Stewart said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Stewart said many brigades from across the region converged on the blaze including crews from Tooyal, Currawarna, Euberta, Downside, Coolamon and The Gap.
"We also dispatched Bomber 799 and Helitac 203," he said.
It was from the deck of the Helitac that the footage of the fire was captured.
Mr Stewart said the location where the fire began helped firefighters to contain the blaze.
"The fire was kept in check by some interior farm roads and firebreaks," he said.
He praised the "quick response" of RFS trucks and farm firefighter units which enabled the fire to be brought under control relatively quickly.
Mr Stewart said it was a good outcome considering the hot and windy weather conditions that hit the region this week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.