Charles Sturt University will welcome back experienced forward Dylan McPhail to the Bushpigs for next season.
McPhail, who spent six seasons at the Bushpigs between 2014-19, was excited to return to CSU for next year.
"Yeah it's going to be good," McPhail said.
"I'm looking forward to being back, I played six years here so it's nice to be back and the boys have been doing pretty well in the last couple of years."
Since last playing for the Bushpigs, McPhail spent a year playing for Coolamon in the RFL while then having a year off football in 2022.
He admitted that he was always looking to making a return to the Bushpigs with some close mates helping to get him across the line for next season.
"I always probably thought about coming back," he said.
"Then Tristan Robinson who is a good mate of mine messaged me and asked if I had thought about coming back. A few of the boys back here were then into my ear, so I thought why not."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While only spending the one year at the Hoppers, McPhail said he still thoroughly enjoyed getting the chance to become part of the club.
"I loved it," he said.
"It was really good, I was only probably there for a year, but they're a good bunch of people and it's a great club."
McPhail was optimistic of the Bushpigs chances ahead of the upcoming season with them looking to improve on this year's elimination final exit to North Wagga.
"From all accounts it's looking pretty good," he said.
"They've had a good couple of years and have kept a lot of the list together."
Bushpigs coach Travis Cohalan was looking forward to welcoming back McPhail to CSU for next season with him admitting that he was someone who they thought would make a great addition to their side.
"From our point of view we haven't gone made with our recruiting," Cohalan said.
"We've deliberately targeted a short list of players and positions that we identified what we needed.
"We've definitely needed some extra experience and leadership and some additional forward creativity and nous and we think Dylan will bring that to the club."
