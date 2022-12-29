Police have established a crime scene in the Wagga CBD after a shed was allegedly set on fire on Thursday afternoon.
Four Fire and Rescue NSW crews raced to the scene of the fire in Blake Street after receiving a callout at 3pm.
"Multiple triple zero calls were made around 3pm," Fire and Rescue zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said.
Firefighters arrived to find the shed well alight and despite serious concerns the fire could spread, crews managed to contain the blaze.
"We had real concerns about the fire spreading to an adjoining property, but some excellent work by firefighters prevented that, which is a good outcome," Superintendent Alexander said.
Superintendent Alexander said there were no reported injuries.
"Firefighters are still working to completely extinguish the blaze," he said late afternoon.
Wagga Leading Senior Constable Mark Watson said police were treating the blaze as suspicious. "We believe it was deliberately lit," Senior Constable Watson said.
While the contents of the shed were not yet known, Superintendent Alexander said the structure and everything inside were likely destroyed.
Police closed the street and traffic diversions were in place while firefighters were battling the blaze.
Earlier on Thursday, firefighters saved a Kooringal home from catching alight after a car fire in a carport.
Crews also attended a fire that destroyed a home in Ashmont on Thursday morning.
The day of fires came as Wagga emerged from its hottest day since last summer, as the mercury hit 36.2 degrees on Wednesday.
Thursday's maximum was 30.2 degrees just after 5pm.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
