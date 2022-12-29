The Daily Advertiser
Blake Street closed in Wagga CBD, traffic diversions in place as firefighters battle shed blaze

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 29 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 3:55pm
Police have established a crime scene in the Wagga CBD after a shed was allegedly set on fire on Thursday afternoon.

