Hawaiian theme for New Year's meeting

Wagga Greyhound Club have the Hawaiian shirts at the ready to help celebrate the arrival of 2023.
The club will have their last meeting of the year on Friday following on from a big Christmas meeting.
The club has plenty of live entertainment with music from Cath Wall, local stalls and a Hawaiian themed bar while Elsa and Anna from Frozen will be painting faces and giving away balloons.
President Ben Talbot expects another big night.
"We wanted to spice it up a bit to see if we can draw another big crowd," Talbot said.
"We had a very big crowd for Christmas so hopefully we can do the same again."
It will also be a busy night on the track for Talbot.
He will line up nine greyhounds across the card.
He rated Aston Whiskey and Aston Roja as among his best chances.
"Looking at it I like Aston Whiskey off box one this week and I also like Aston Roja in the 320-metre maiden," Talbot said. "She has nice early pace so if she can get to the front I think she will take a fair bit of beating."
The first of 11 races is at 6.46pm.
