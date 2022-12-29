After four years of running her haunted doll museum at Junee's Monte Cristo Homestead, Silvia Heszterenyiova has branched out on her own.
The museum is now located at the old Salvation Army store at 18 Belmore Street, giving Ms Heszterenyiova an independent identity.
"I was looking for a new location and I found this beautiful building," she said.
Having been running in Junee since March 2019, the Fairies Reborn Magic Nursery Haunted Doll Museum was a well established part of Monte Cristo Homestead.
Now, as they part ways, Ms Heszterenyiova, who creates many of the thousands of her dolls, can venture out in various avenues she has been contemplating for years.
"At the moment I am just trying to get it set up so that I can open on January 1, but I will eventually have a doll hospital, so I will be able to repair dolls and teddy bears that people bring in," she said.
"I also want to begin doing doll-making workshops where I can show people how they can make their own dolls, that's something people have been asking me to do for years."
The haunted doll museum will open on January 1, 2023, and it will remain open every single day for the rest of the month.
"I'm hoping that people will come in dressed in costumes in celebration of my official opening," Ms Heszterenyiova said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
