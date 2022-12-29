Right after making the move back to Wagga, Josh Richards has scored the biggest win of his career.
Last season's leading apprentice in Victoria, Richards teamed back up with former master Mick Kent to take out the group three Belle Of The Turf (1600m) at Gosford on Wednesday.
Deny Knowledge put in a strong front-running display before going on for an emphatic victory.
Richards was pleased to achieve a long-range plan.
"She was just far too good for them," Richards said.
"It was great to get a win back aboard her and especially for Mick.
"When Mick picked the race out after her last start he said to me we're going to Sydney next start with her and when I left Melbourne a couple of weeks ago he said we had unfinished business so it was great to go up there for Mick and the connections, who have stuck by me.
"It was just great to get a winner for Mick, especially a group three, the biggest win of career, as Mick has been a big part of my riding over the last two years."
After starting from barrier two, Deny Knowledge quickly took control.
However after being well supported, moving in from $11 to $6, she never looked like getting run down.
Coming off a fourth at group three level at Flemington a month ago, Richards was impressed with her 2.5-length victory.
"She was just far too good for them," he said.
"She ran very well last start and the race didn't look overly strong.
"I thought on paper if she brought the form from the previous start she was really going to be in with a good chance.
"She is a bit of a quirky horse as she really wants to bowl along at a really strong gallop, she can be quite strong so you don't want to spark her up too much otherwise she overdoes it too much.
"She is bred to get over ground and has a big tank so she can sustain a good gallop and if gets them chasing it can make it very hard."
Richards and partner Maddy Collins have only just returned from Victoria.
It was just his second win since coming home, after also picking up a win at Corowa in his first meeting back last week.
Richards hopes the Gosford ride can help create some more opportunities.
"It's come at the right time after coming back up to NSW," he said.
"It helps secure your spot and shows everybody that after winning the premiership down in Melbourne you can come back up here and do the same in Sydney.
"To go up to Sydney and get the job done in a group three should give trainers a fair bit of confidence to put us on and keep the ball rolling."
After heading to Gosford for just the one ride, Richards will do the same at Canberra on Friday.
He will ride Mr Moppett for Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney.
However Richards is more than happy to put in the kilometres for the right race.
"I was always going to Sydney for her and we'll go to the races for the right rides," he said.
"She was always going to be well worth going for the trip to Sydney and it should be worth the trip over to Canberra as well for Mr Moppett."
Meanwhile Young product Jockey Tyler Schiller is no longer entitled to a weight allowance after he rode his 80th metropolitan winner aboard Mission Value at Randwick on Boxing Day.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
