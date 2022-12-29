Letters: You can fool most of the people some of the time

I agree with Steve Stoyko that the Libs ran an abysmal election campaign at the Victorian election ("No hiding what happened", December 26).
The same could be said in the federal election. But I stick by my extra saying "You can fool most of the people some of the time" to the old one because there is no other reason Dan Andrews could have been re-elected.
Four IBAC inquiries put off until after the election. He ripped off the Victorians for less than $400,000 with the red shirt scandal, used taxpayers' money (in excess of $2 million) to try to bury the inquiry and lost. So then just paid back the $400k.
Similar situation with the COVID quarantine fiasco, although nothing was paid back then as no one knew who employed the security guards that were paid millions of dollars.
So it is pathetic to think that you can fool so many people some of the time.
I used to think I was blessed to be Australian and lucky to be born Victorian. I now add I'm luckier to have moved north.
In just over three weeks, it will be 20 years since the fires of 2003. There had been fires the year before too, but they weren't quite so frightening.
The remarkable thing about this anniversary is that Canberra's situation is exactly the same now as it was then.
There is not one road out of Canberra to the west, into the national parks where fires come from. No one is allowed to drive into them.
Yet a road through the national parks to Tumut and then down to the Hume Freeway would have extraordinarily good effects.
Canberrans and other Australians could actually get into the national parks and enjoy them.
Bushfires could be fought from both sides, and such a road would unify a country region holding over 600,000 people and stimulating its commerce.
The extra taxes from the stimulation would pay for the road in no time flat.
Yet not even the National Party has ever considered building it.
It doesn't help that the Greens also won't think about allowing people to drive to and through national parks.
So, 20 years on, the situation is as bad as ever. Perhaps no Australian government will do anything until Canberra's next fires roar right into the city and burn down the US Embassy.
In 2003, fanned by 120 km/h winds, they came just a few kilometres short.
READ MORE LETTERS:
I wish the media would stop broadcasting the trivial, first-world problem belonging to Kerryn Phelps and her partner and talk about important matters such as the next pandemic or climate-implicated health problems.
Ms Phelps may have side effects from a vaccination but she is alive and active. What is the problem!
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.