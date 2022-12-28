Firefighters have saved a Wagga home from going up in flames after a vehicle caught fire in a carport.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a home on John Street, Kooringal, shortly after 6.40am on Thursday following reports of a vehicle fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a car well alight in the home's carport.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said firefighters worked to protect the house and were successful.
During the time of the fire, firefighters were also working on a house fire in Ashmont, requiring assistance from the local RFS.
"So we had a couple of serious fires going on at the same time," Superintendent Alexander said.
The cause of the vehicle fire has not been determined but investigations remain ongoing.
No one was reported injured during the fire.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
