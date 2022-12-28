The Daily Advertiser

Firefighters save Kooringal home after vehicle catches fire in carport

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 29 2022 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police remain on scene after a car fire at a home on John Street, Kooringal. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Firefighters have saved a Wagga home from going up in flames after a vehicle caught fire in a carport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.