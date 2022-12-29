The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/The Weekender - List

All the end-of-year celebrations and in and around Wagga this New Year's Eve

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 30 2022 - 1:54pm, first published December 29 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the best fireworks displays in the region is expected end 2022 with an even bigger bang. Fireworks from 2018 at Lake Albert pictured. Picture by Les Smith

Light the Lake, Lake Albert

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.