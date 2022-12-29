Light the Lake, Lake Albert
The annual New Year's Eve event is shaping up to be bigger and better this year, with organisers Colab Creative saying there will be more fireworks, food and entertainment.
Zana Dance Academy will be providing roaming entertainment, and the kids can have fun on a jumping castle, both new addition to the annual end-of-year celebrations.
Festivities begin at Lake Albert from 5pm, with the fireworks display kicking off at 9.30pm.
New Year's Eve at the Boaty, Wagga Boat Club
Get tickets to see popular Riverina cover band Rocket 88 at the Wagga Boat Club this NYE.
Playing from 8pm, welcome 2023 with picturesque views of Lake Albert from the club's newly constructed deck. Tickets are $50 per person, call 6926 2300 to purchase.
NYE at Tilly's
Enjoy not one, not two, but three entertainment options and the chance to become $1000 at Tilly's this New Year.
DJ Loukas will be on the decks from 9pm, there will be live music in the Parlour from 10pm, and Club Tilly's will also open at 10pm. At 12.30pm, Tilly's is giving away $1000.
Free entry before 10pm, and the first 100 paid patrons get a free vodka. Open until 4am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
New Year's Eve with One Shot Too Many, Wagga RSL
Band One Shot Too Many will be welcoming 2023 live from the Wagga RSL sportsbar from 9pm.
Deja Groove at the Union Club Hotel
Have a very groovy New Year's Eve with Wagga band Deja Groove at the Union from 11.30pm.
NYE at Pastorale by Mecchanico
Welcome 2023 in style at Pastorale. A drink on arrival is included in the $15 ticket and excellent food will be prepared by the talented chefs. The summer night ambience will be complimented by live music on the verandah. The event begins at 6pm.
Coolamon New Year's Eve Street Party
Families are expected to descend on Cowabbie Street in Coolamon for a New Year's Eve street party. Beginning at 6pm, there will be plenty of end-of-year fun to be had.
New Year's Eve Pool Party and Fireworks, Temora
The newly refurbished pool at the Temora Recreational Centre will play host to the town's end-of-year celebrations.
Everyone can enjoy free entry from 5pm, music provided by Tom Henderson and the Sugar and Spice food van will be there to cater for hungry mouths. There will be fireworks from 9pm at the Father Hannan Oval. To register, search Temora NYE Pool Party on Eventbrite.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
