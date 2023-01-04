Wet weather causes havoc in August

With the footy seasons approaching the pointy end, it's no surprise that's what everyone wanted to read about.
The AFL community were shocked to read they were about to lose their longest-serving and highest-ranking employee at the end of the season.
AFL NSW-ACT community football regional manager, ACT and regional NSW, Marc Geppert resigned to take up a new role at Wagga City Council.
After almost two decades as the face of the sport in the region, the prospect of less travel was an appealing part of the change.
The Thunder unveiled another high profile coach with Justin Carney moving to town.
The former NRL and Super League star has signed a 12-month deal at Greenfield Park with the option for a further year.
Carney, who played for Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters before spending five years in England, hasn't played since 2019 after taking a break when COVID hit, but has sparked plenty of interest on the border.
After a review process spanning years, that was extended due to COVID, no significant changes were made to the Riverina League or Farrer League competitions.
The applications from four Farrer League clubs - North Wagga, East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar and Northern Jets, were rejected with the existing nine Riverina League clubs all retaining their place in the competition.
For now.
Both The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal coaches expressed disappointment with the condition of McPherson Oval and the decision to hold the final there.
Rain fell for a lot of the first half during Saturday's final but parts of McPherson Oval quickly turned to mud as the Hawks prevailed in a six-point thriller.
Both clubs agreed to McPherson Oval as the venue a month out from the game but contacted the AFL twice in the lead up in a bid to switch the venue but to no avail.
Floodwaters inundated the ground with all of the surrounds and the majority of the playing surface covered in water.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe did not believe there was any other alternative but to make the call.
The Tigers played their next home game in Wagga but Anzac Park was back in action for the major semi-final between the two clubs who later played off for the premiership.
On a surface not at all conducive to playing a game of football, the Dragons, who were inaugural holders on the Challenge Cup, hold on to win a thriller.
Both teams could only find their way over for a try each but Hamish Starr's goal kicking proved to be decisive with two penalty goals the difference in the 8-4 win.
First it was Nick Buchanan being directed straight to the tribunal before Nelson Foley and Matt Parks had their seasons in doubt due to charges captured plenty of attention.
Buchanan was forced to miss three games for Coolamon after being found guilty of rough conduct for a bump that left Turvey Park's Jack Glanvill with a fractured cheekbone.
Foley didn't play another game for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes after being handed three games for umpire abuse while Parks missed the first week of North Wagga's finals campaign but returned for their loss to TRYC.
The Turvey Park junior was one of six inductees into AFL Canberra Hall of Fame.
He played 141 games at Queanbeyan from 2005 to 2013, including being part of the club's famous 2012 premiership, represented ACT over six years, captaining the representative team in 2011, and was a dual Mulrooney Medallist.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
