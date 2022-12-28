An Ashmont home has been destroyed by an early-morning fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews were called to the home on Mumford Street shortly after 6.40am on Thursday.
Crews from Turvey Park and Wagga Fire and Rescue NSW stations arrived to find the house well alight and worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire, but the house could not be saved.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said they had been inundated with calls.
"Given the amount of calls we received we also got our local RFS on the job as well which was really good because we actually had another fire in Kooringal," Superintendent Alexander said.
Police were also on the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown and investigations are under way.
Superintendent Alexander said no injuries were reported.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
