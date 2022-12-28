Gold Tracker has broken through for his maiden win for Wagga jockey-trainer Michael Travers in Corowa claiming the Balldale Hotel Beer Garden Country Boosted Maiden Handicap over 1400m.
The three-year-old gelding has been in some recent good form after a pair a third place finishes coming at Corowa on December 19 and Wagga Riverside on December 5.
Jumping from barrier four, Gold Tracker got to the lead early and was pressured for the majority of the trip by the Mitchell Beer-trained Sky Warrior.
However in the last 400m, Gold Tracker pulled away to eventually win by over two-and-a-half lengths from the Nick Olive-trained Howling Victory.
The win keeps the form rolling for Travers with him also picking up a win in Tumut on Monday on board Unique Vision.
Earlier in the day, Wagga apprentice jockey Hannah Williams rode home Namid to take out the Balldale Hotel Maiden Handicap over 900m for Goulburn trainer Danielle Seib.
It was a first-up win for the three-year-old filly with her being let up for 14-weeks following a trial in Goulburn in September.
It was an impressive ride from Williams, with Namid narrowly edging out the Brett Mallyon-trained Galbalan by less than half a length.
It was also a good day for Albury combination Donna Scott and Simon Miller with them combining for two wins.
