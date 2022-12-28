The Daily Advertiser

Gold Tracker has broken through for his maiden win for Wagga jockey-trainer Michael Travers

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 28 2022 - 6:50pm
Michael Travers (pictured on board Super Kontiki) has had Gold Tracker break through for his maiden win in Corowa. Picture by Madeline Begley

Gold Tracker has broken through for his maiden win for Wagga jockey-trainer Michael Travers in Corowa claiming the Balldale Hotel Beer Garden Country Boosted Maiden Handicap over 1400m.

