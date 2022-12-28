The Daily Advertiser
Graphic Content

Woman allegedly hit with rock in random broad daylight Albury attack

By Local News
Updated December 29 2022 - 5:42pm, first published December 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman allegedly hit with rock in random broad daylight attack

A woman has been hit with a rock in an alleged random and unprovoked broad daylight attack in central Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.