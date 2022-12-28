Woman allegedly hit with rock in random broad daylight attack

A woman has been hit with a rock in an alleged random and unprovoked broad daylight attack in central Albury.
The victim Kerrie, who asked for her last name to be withheld, was at the intersection of David and Swift streets about 3.50pm on Tuesday.
She said she had been crossing the road when a man walking towards her holding a rock asked her for the time.
When she went to look at the time, she was struck over the head, causing blood to gush.
Despite being injured and trying to flag down cars, she struggled to get anyone to stop, but managed to find help from a woman at the Myer shopping centre car park.
The woman gave her a towel and police and paramedics were called.
The alleged attacker left, and allegedly tried to attack another woman near Zambrero on Dean Street later that day.
He was arrested on Smollett Street about 8pm on Tuesday and was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The accused man, Kenneth Hayden Morgan, 28, was refused bail in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
He will return to the court on Thursday next week.
"It's pretty traumatic," Kerrie said.
"The rock was quite large, the size of two fists.
"I'm quite emotional today and quite shocked.
"The police response was incredible, I had quite a few officers attend to me."
She said while she believed Albury was a safe community, it was concerning nobody had called police when the man was spotted with the rock.
"I work with a lot of the most gorgeous community members each day," the blood donation employee said.
"But if he's walking through the streets, out of his mind, shouldn't that trigger a community response to call the police and sort this incident out before something occurs?
"It's good for the community to be aware there are individuals like that and that people need to be vigilant and keep each other safe."
She said while the wound had bled extensively, she didn't require stitches, and was told to watch out for signs of concussion.
