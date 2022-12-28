ON THE PACE: Club pleased despite small Breeders Plate field

A SIX-HORSE field for the MIA Breeders Plate Final did little to detract from the spectacle according to Leeton president Joanne Punch.
With a decision not to run heats this year, Blazing Home was able to win the time-honoured feature in track record time.
With a good crowd in attendance for Boxing Day, Punch was pleased with how the night unfolded.
"It went good and we're happy with everything," Punch said.
"That Breeders Plate race was a great race. It still turned out great even though the field dropped off when he had a couple of scratchings.
"You can't help that and it was a great finish."
Punch has not received any feedback on the decision to move away from the traditional heats.
She was hopeful of some to help further evaluate the event.
However nominations for the club's Carnival Of Cups on Saturday had to be extended on Wednesday.
Initially only four horses were nominated for the $14,994 Leeton Pacers Cup, another two were added in.
New track record holder over the 2147 metres, The Wolf, who would have been eligible for a $1500 bonus after winning the fast class race on Monday, is not among them for Lisa Bartley and Mark Pitt.
Nominations now close at 9.30am on Thursday.
BLAZING Home has been scratched from the Vicbred Silver Consolation at Bendigo on Friday.
After winning the MIA Breeders Plate on Monday, the David Kennedy-trained two-year-old was eligible for the series despite having to be scratched from the heats of the group one series with a hoof abscess.
Blazing Home had drawn barrier 11 in the $25,000 race but connections elected not to back up the two-year-old.
JOSH Powderly continues to train winners despite his serious accident earlier this year.
Harleys Comment was able to produce a winning debut to become the Young trainer's fifth winner since damaging his spinal cord after falling through a roof in January.
It is three more than he trained last year and he is averaging a winner every five starts this season since his return in September.
BLAKE Jones needs three more wins this week to bring up his century for the season.
The 33-year-old will win another Southwest and Riverina driver's premiership but it sitting on 97 wins after a double at Leeton on Monday.
His 92 wins in NSW have him ninth on the premiership.
He has four drives at Albury on Saturday night.
ALBURY are preparing for their biggest meeting on the year.
In a busy period of harness racing in the region, a seven-race card has been assembled for the popular New Year's Eve meeting.
The first is at 8.04pm with the firework show to ring in the new year following the last race.
Leeton then races on Saturday before Temora swings into action on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
