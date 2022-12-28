The Daily Advertiser

Traffic comes to standstill after trailer load of cardboard rolls over in western Riverina

Updated December 28 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:18pm
Traffic conditions are in place along the Sturt Highway at Balranald after a truck lost its load of cardboard on Wednesday. Picture courtesy Google Maps.

Traffic along one of the Riverina's main highways has been reduced to a standstill after a truck lost its load of cardboard in the region's west on Wednesday.

