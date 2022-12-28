Traffic along one of the Riverina's main highways has been reduced to a standstill after a truck lost its load of cardboard in the region's west on Wednesday.
About 1.30pm Balranald Fire and Rescue responded to a report a truck had lost its load after its trailer tipped over on the Sturt Highway about two kilometres east of the township.
A Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the b-double was travelling west along the major thoroughfare amid wet and slippery conditions when one of its two trailers tipped over.
Fortunately the cab did not tip over and the driver managed to escape without injury.
Police and local council personnel also attended the scene.
As a result of the incident, alternating stop/start traffic conditions have been put in place on the section of the Sturt Highway near Windomal Road.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
