Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes utility Charlie Chambers is on the move for next season with him and his partner relocating to Queensland in the next few weeks.
Chambers played all bar one of the Goannas' games this season with him in total playing 53 games for MCUE in first grade after making his debut in 2016.
A former MCUE junior, Chambers said he was excited to be making the move but admitted that it was a little bit hard to leave the Goannas.
"Mango has been my home ever since Auskick," Chambers said.
"So it's like leaving your family almost.
"I'll probably have a year off footy up there I reckon, just to have my weekends back and there's plenty to do up there I'd imagine."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Chambers enjoyed his most consistent year at the Goannas in 2022 with him pretty happy with the season despite MCUE's disappointing elimination final exit to Turvey Park.
"It was good last year," he said.
"It was a pity we couldn't go a bit further into the finals, but I enjoyed every minute of this year and it was good to have another season under Rowey (Jeremy Rowe).
"We had a few injuries that held us back, but that's really no excuse.
"I just poked along and I'm not the most outstanding player, but I just have a crack and don't take footy too seriously."
Chambers joins Tom Keogh, Trent Castles and Nick Collins to depart the Goannas, however MCUE have been proactive in their recruiting welcoming Harry Fitzsimmons, Dean Lord, Sam Male, Harry Nunn and Taylor Clark to Mangoplah Sportsground for next season.
After having an injury-ravaged season in 2022, Chambers expected the Goannas to bounce back strongly and be contenders again next year.
"We've kept the same sort of team besides a few changes, so we should be up there again," he said.
"Harry Fitzsimmons was a good signing for us and Nelson (Foley) coming on board as coach will really put us in good stead.
"Rowey will also be hanging around this year, so he will put us up there again I reckon."
