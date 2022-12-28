The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes utility Charlie Chambers is departing the Goannas with him relocating to the Gold Coast

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:57pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Chambers is on the move for next season with him relocating to the Gold Coast. Picture from MCUE Goannas

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes utility Charlie Chambers is on the move for next season with him and his partner relocating to Queensland in the next few weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.