Letters: All minority groups in Australia are in need of a voice

The issue of the Voice to Parliament was well played by Labor. On one hand, the issue of representation is at the heart of what constitutes our democracy.
It is a topic any well-respecting nation should be engaged in.
Early thinkers argued minority groups needed greater representation as their voice could be marginalised in a democratic society.
The effort of Labor for constitutional reform to improve the voice of minority groups is long overdue and should be welcomed by all, Liberal, Nationals, Greens and Labor.
Yet on the other hand, solely pushing the Aboriginal people as the only minority group to initially benefit from constitution reform makes debate against a voice for minorities representation a race-based debate.
It is therefore impossible to divide the debate of constitutional representation and what it should look like from the debate about racial inequality.
Ideally, these are two very different discussions. Topics our nation should have as national priorities. Firstly to improve our democracy, and secondly to improve the lives of Aboriginal people.
While I don't particularly like Labor, one must give credit where credit is due.
In terms of playing political games, Labor have clearly won this move. Australia will most likely endorse The Voice as a form of minority representation to government.
I just hope that Labor has the foresight to use the momentum they have gathered to provide ALL minority groups a voice to parliament and expand their constitutional reforms. I would like to see more effort for all minorities.
The festive season is a time for reflection: offering the potential for new beginnings.
This year, as many of us create happy memories with loved ones, the struggles of those less fortunate are hard to ignore.
The people of war-torn Ukraine, the 20 million in Africa experiencing drought induced extreme famine, the 30 million in Pakistan impacted by horrific flooding, and those around Australia who are still rebuilding their lives after "rain bombs" swept our nation are but a few examples of people who could be in our thoughts.
In response, perhaps we might take a moment to appreciate our privileges and, in 2023, pledge to offer and encourage goodwill, justice, climate action, environmental regeneration, good health, and peace for all.
Collectively, these things are necessary for a positive, thriving future for humanity and all life on earth.
INTERESTING times with the resignation of the Nationals' Andrew Gee; it raises a couple of issues.
Firstly the Nationals and the Libs are poles apart on their policies towards the Voice referendum.
With such diverse views, should they still function as a Coalition? Or separate parties?
Recognition of First Nations is important for the stability of our society, we should be starting to talk about the issues now, to sort them out prior to the heat of the Referendum.
