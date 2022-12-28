The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 29

December 29 2022 - 5:30am
Letters: All minority groups in Australia are in need of a voice

ALL GROUPS IN NEED OF VOICE

The issue of the Voice to Parliament was well played by Labor. On one hand, the issue of representation is at the heart of what constitutes our democracy.

