The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy in the western Riverina has been charged with a number of driving offences.
Emergency services were called to Moulamein Road at Moulamein - about 110km northwest of Deniliquin - after reports a vehicle had rolled just after noon on December 22.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and located a Toyota Hilux with significant damage.
One of the passengers - a six-year-old boy - died at the scene.
Another occupant - a four-year-old boy - was treated by paramedics from both NSW and Victoria, before being airlifted to Melbourne Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
N OTHER NEWS:
The driver - a 31-year-old man - was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and treatment of minor injuries.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police attached to the Crash Investigation Unit, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.
Upon his release from hospital, the 31-year-old attended Deniliquin Police Station about 10am on Wednesday and was arrested.
The man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous - serious indictable offence, cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (occasioning death), and two counts of drive with child between four and seven years old not restrained as prescribed.
His driver's licence was also suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear in Deniliquin Local Court in February.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.