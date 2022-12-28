The Daily Advertiser

Driver charged over crash that claimed the life of six-year-old boy at Moulamein

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 28 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man appeared at court after a crash that claimed the life of a boy. File picture

The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy in the western Riverina has been charged with a number of driving offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.