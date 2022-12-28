Police have issued a plea for holiday motorists to plan their trips and drive to the conditions after a fatal crash west of Wagga left one man dead and five others seriously injured.
Emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the Sturt Highway at Yarragundry shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said an eastbound vehicle, a Holden Captiva, veered onto the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound Land Rover Defender.
"As a result of the collision the driver of the Captiva died at the scene and a number of occupants from both vehicles were taken to hospital with significant injuries," Inspector Moulds said.
Police said the driver of the Captiva was a 30-year-old South Australian man.
His male passenger - whose identity was yet to be confirmed - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
The 52-year-old male driver and passengers of the other vehicle - a man aged 23 and two women aged 51 and 29 - were also treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital. All are listed in a serious but stable condition.
While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police have reminded residents to take care when travelling.
"There's obviously a significant amount of traffic on our roads, some are driving for extended periods and all I can ask is that people plan their trips, have appropriate rests and drive to conditions," Inspector Moulds said.
"Disappointingly there have been a number of people that have been detected speeding, drink-driving, not wearing their seat belts and a number of other offences."
Inspector Moulds said those who witness serious incidents should stop.
"When people come across crashes like this, the most important thing, which should be human nature, is that you stop and assist where you can," he said.
"People aren't expected to be doctors but they can assist in a number of ways whether it be comforting someone or diverting traffic until emergency services get there."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
