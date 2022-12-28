'Reflecting, respecting and celebrating our strong community': Australia Day Ambassadors announced

The NSW government has announced the list of more than 100 remarkable Australians who will participate in the 2023 Australia day activities as NSW Ambassadors.
From farmers to mathematicians to local heroes, these high achieving people will head across the state to volunteer their time and energy to contribute to Australia day festivities.
Australia Day Council of NSW Chair Andrew Parker said this year NSW has a truly diverse and remarkable group of people making up this year's Ambassadors.
"Now in its 32nd year, the NSW Ambassador program seeks to spread the message of reflecting, respecting and celebrating our strong community, individuals who continually seek to help their neighbours in times of crisis, and are always there to lend a helping hand, no matter the task," he said.
"This helping hand and spirit of mateship is what makes us, in essence, Australian."
This year Wagga will welcome sports and business executive Bob Turner as ambassador.
Mr Turner is a long-time Australia Day ambassador in NSW who came to Australia from the USA to play basketball -later becoming an Australian citizen.
He had a stellar record as a coach in the National Basketball League, including as long-time coach of the Sydney Kings and was inducted into the NBL Hall of Fame.
He has held a number of sports administration and marketing roles in NSW.
List of Riverina Ambassadors:
Wagga Wagga City Council - Mr Bob Turner Sports & Business Executive
Snowy Valleys Council - Tumut Mr Bruce Elder Writer and Music Journalist
Murrumbidgee Council - Ms Lyndey Milan Celebrity Chef
Lockhart Shire Council - Mr Yianni Johns BFA MA Artist
Leeton Shire Council Mr Peter McLean Executive Officer of the Australian Organics Recycling Association , former NSW CEO of Keep Australia Beautiful
Junee Shire Council - Dr Benjamin Veness Churchill Fellow and President of the Australian Medical Students' Association
Hilltops Council - Young - Mr Mark Warren Commentator
Hilltops Council - Harden Ms Sonia Gandhi Director, Gandhi Creations, Board Member of Multicultural NSW
Hilltops Council - Boorowa Ms Susanne Gervay OAM Children's Author
Hay Shire Council - Ms Isabella Bain Nominee 2021 Young Australian of the Year, Co-Founder of Ambient and Co and World Champion Athlete
Griffith City Council - Mr Khushaal Vyas Multicultural NSW Youth Medal Winner
Cootamundra Gundagai Council - Gundagai - Ms Katryna Robinson Founder of 'Every Little Bit Helps' Charity
Cootamundra Gundagai Council - Cootamundra Mr Bruce Whatley Illustrator
Coolamon Shire Council - Mr Terrence O'Connell OAM 2016 NSW Senior Australian of the Year Finalist
Bland Shire Council - Ms Tiffany Thomas Kane OAM Paralympic Medallist - Swimming
Balranald Shire Council - Mr Andrew Lock OAM Mountaineer
For the event program visit australiaday.com.au.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
