We would like to congratulate our College 2 students on their HSC results.
Xander Conway celebrated a high result in Software Design and Development; along with both Chelsea Cowell and Maddison Griffiths in the Community and Family Studies course.
These students were all offered early entry into University for 2023.
Completing the HSC leads to entering the real world beyond the school gate.
Students may start a trade, begin a University or TAFE course or continue with a part-time job - these things are not set for life.
It is important to remember that your final grades don't determine your potential.
Your grades reflect what you've already done in school, they don't determine what you're going to achieve next.
Graduating from Senior College is an amazing achievement.
We would like to congratulate all students who have achieved some outstanding results and encourage everyone to continue their educational journey.
Reflect on the past and build a positive future.
With the challenges you have already overcome in learning through a global pandemic you can move forward in adulthood with pride.
Our Senior College is a stepping stone to take you to new places that you can't even imagine now.
Good luck and best wishes for your future. We look forward to hearing about your success.
All the best for the new year.
Mount Austin High School has reviewed its HSC model delivery and 2023 will see our final cohort of College 2 graduates.
From 2023 Year 11 will commence a traditional mode of study in completing the HSC over two years.
It is an exciting time for staff and students.
In the words of Wagga Wagga Christian College students:
"You are open hearted; you are hard working; you sacrifice for us."
These are just three ways the WWCC Class of 2022 described their teachers at their end-of-year festivities.
2022 College captains, Samuel Ceccato and Amy Combs, led their peers in a public thank you to the staff who had supported, encouraged and mentored them through their schooling at Wagga Wagga Christian College.
"Teachers are the foundation of our learning," Sam said.
"They have helped us to be the best we can be not only academically, but in our faith and who we have become as people," Amy said.
Exceptional grades again in the HSC, especially across the creative subjects and sciences, will see graduates pursue a large range of further education options including music, science and astronomy, communication and media, IT, and teaching.
"WWCC is dedicated to growing, supporting and leading the children in our care to flourish into young adults who are equipped to be active, encouraging and positive, powerful influencers in our community," College principal Phillip Wilson said.
Class of 2022 we are proud of each and every one of you- College principal Phillip Wilson
"We have been delighted to see that the hard work of not just the students, but also the teachers, staff and parents, has been fruitful. Whether they desired to pursue tertiary education in Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra or Wagga, join the workforce or explore the world, the students have succeeded in achieving their end goals."
"The students leave their schooling with an awareness of the importance of working together, an understanding that life is more than their individual effort, and that true success is a result of a coming together of many, a strong foundation based in Biblical truth and an accountability that accompanies strong leadership.
"We are so thankful that the individual Christian care of each student and the strong connection of each family at the College has allowed a flourishing of the young people now ready for their next challenge.
"Class of 2022 we are proud of each and every one of you, your ability to powerfully overcome the trials of the last three years and your endurance which will enable you to pursue great things in your future."
Congratulations to all of our graduating year of 2022.
As a key part of our Strategic Plan (2023-2027) we are committed to providing flexible pathways to meet the needs of all our graduating students.
The 2022 cohort is the perfect representation of how these three options complement each other and add to the richness of our learning programmes.
This year we had 92 students complete the HSC, 20 students complete the International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBDP) and seven students opt for a non-ATAR HSC pathway.
We commend all students for their hard work and excellent results.
In the International Baccalaureate Sarah Sidiqu TRAC's 2022 College Captain achieved the highest possible ATAR of 99.95. Out of the 55,000 year 12 students eligible for an ATAR in NSW only 48 students received the perfect score of 99.95.
Sarah is currently traveling around Pakistan, Sarah was accepted into medicine at UNSW, UQ and Monash University. She has decided to attend Monash and will be studying a Bachelor of Medical Science/Doctor of Medicine at the Clayton campus in Melbourne.
The Riverina Anglican College has a number of top performing HSC results, with 36 per cent of HSC students receiving a subject mark over 80 in one or more of their subjects.
We congratulate Dhanush Dama on his ATAR of 90.85, Dama has been accepted in to University of NSW and will be studying Civil Engineering in 2023; Zara Hamilton for her ATAR of 90.80, Zara has been drafted to play for GWS in the AFLW and will be studying Exercise Physiology at Sydney University; and Henry Matear on his ATAR of 90.25, Henry has been accepted at Melbourne University and will be studying Commerce.
Dylan Edwards, Year 12 2022, Non- ATAR student achieved Band 5 in English Studies, Industrial Technology, Mathematics Standard and Construction (VET). We are very happy these students achieved their career goals.
The College is extremely proud of all our year 12 students for their dedication and hard work over the past two years and thank the staff for all they have done to introduce this world class educational experience to our school and our region.
"All our students have worked hard for their results which will give them deserved opportunities for next year," The Riverina Anglican College principal Geoff Marsh said.
"They were very supportive of each other and strove to do their best, while continuing to participate in the many extra-curricular activities available.
"As a group, their leadership of the younger students was exemplary and the entire TRAC community wishes each former Year 12 student well for the future.
"We look forward to welcoming the Wagga community to our K-12 College Open Night on March 15. Enrolments are now open for Kindy and Year 7 2025."
As the only partially-selective high school in the Riverina, Kooringal High School (KHS) prides itself on meeting the needs of an extremely diverse range of students.
Our educationally enriched programs create an environment where all students are supported and encouraged to realise their potential across a wide range of academic, social, and emotional outcomes.
Throughout 2022, 80 Year-12 students completed the New South Wales Higher School Certificate at KHS and it is with great pleasure that we celebrate their academic success, including many students who achieved an ATAR of 90 and above.
The 2022 cohort achieved Band 6's in a variety of courses including: Music, Industrial Technology, Entertainment and Production, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education and Hospitality.
These results are reflective of a student group which was resilient, hardworking and who were perpetually driven to get the best out of themselves.
In celebrating their academic successes, it is also important to note that embarking upon the HSC journey requires students to be challenged and supported in all areas of life, extending well beyond the school gates.
In acknowledging the important of developing young men and women who have the requisite knowledge, skills, and emotional intelligence to navigate the challenges of a twenty-first century world, Kooringal High staff worked tirelessly to support students in pursuing their personal bests across all aspects of their lives.
As such, no matter what journey our students embark upon next, whether it be within tertiary education, other further educational institutions or entering the work force, we celebrate their efforts and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.
The Kooringal High School community would like to say congratulations and best wishes to the KHS Class of 2022.