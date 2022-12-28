The Daily Advertiser

Six people have drowned nationwide over Christmas and Boxing day, while a swimmer is missing at Wagga beach

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 28 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Life Saving Society NSW's Riverina Regional Manager Michael Dasey said people need to make better decisions in the water as police continue the search for a swimmer at Wagga beach. Pictures by Madeline Begley and Taylor Dodge

The delayed summer weather and poor decision making may be a factor in making the days between Christmas and New Year the deadliest week on Australia's waterways, according to Royal Life Saving Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.