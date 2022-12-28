The delayed summer weather and poor decision making may be a factor in making the days between Christmas and New Year the deadliest week on Australia's waterways, according to Royal Life Saving Australia.
Six people have tragically drowned nationwide over Christmas and Boxing day, and as the search continues today for a missing swimmer at Wagga beach, Royal Life Saving Society NSW's Riverina Regional Manager Michael Dasey said people need to make better decisions.
"You're questioning people's thoughts about what they're doing at this time, and why it happens. Because if you do look at most cases ... I'm not saying in all cases, but in a majority of cases, it's based around just poor decision making at the time," he said.
Mr Dasey said the only thing authorities can do to prevent this loss of life is to keep hammering home the safety messages to the public.
Swimming alone at spots like Wagga beach, or late at night, are two ways to get yourself into trouble, he said.
"If you have a look at a lot of those inland waterways, it's about swimming alone. It's about the time [of day]. It's about drugs and alcohol involvement, those sorts of things," he said.
"So, there's a lot more to it than just saying let's throw a lifeguard at the water beach. No, that's not the preferred method of attack at this stage, and hopefully moving forward, we can educate people. And that's, that's the key."
The later than usual summer weather may be a factor in the spate of drownings in recent days, Mr Dasey said, and for someone in his position it's sad to see these tragedies happen year after year.
"We've gone from the basement to the penthouse in the matter of a week, in regards to the weather, and obviously, people think, 'Oh, I gotta go to the river. I've got to cool down'," he said.
"It's almost like you just stand around or sit around waiting for something to happen. Knowing the time of the year ... it puts a real damper on the time of year."
Mr Dasey urges everyone to stay safe during this holiday period.
"The message is really be aware of your decisions and your choices in regards to the aquatic environment at this point in time," he said.
"We don't want to stop people using the waterways. However, we just need to make sure that they do make the right choices when they use them."
As of 26 December, Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Toll reports 15 drowning deaths, compared to 35 this time last year.
Last summer 145 people drowned, making it the worst summer in over 20 years.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
