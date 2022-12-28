The Daily Advertiser
Search for swimmer feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach scaled back

Divers search the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach yesterday after reports a male had gone under and didn't resurface. Picture by Les Smith

If there is no missing person report we will eventually end the investigation and search for this person...

- Acting Inspector Alison Molyneux

Police have scaled back the search for a swimmer who was last seen by a group of people entering the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach on Tuesday night.

