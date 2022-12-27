The Daily Advertiser

Search under way for swimmer feared missing in Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 28 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:00am
Emergency service workers gather on Wagga Beach in search of a man feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

A search has resumed on Wednesday morning for a person feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River.

