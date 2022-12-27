Gorrel mare on quick back up at Corowa

After a number of near misses of late, Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel is looking to go that little bit better at Corowa on Wednesday.
Gorrel has finished in the top four with four of his last five starters but none of them have been winners.
He's hoping that can change with four chances across the seven-race card.
He rated Military Manoeuver as his best chance.
"He should go close as he's a tryer and is pretty genuine in his efforts," Gorrel said.
"He's probably not over-endowed with ability but he tries and he's drawn well.
"He hasn't drawn too many good gates so drawn a bit better so hopefully he will go pretty close."
Military Manoeuver lines up in a 1400m maiden however Gorrel believes he will eventually get out to longer distances.
"I think he is going to end up being a 2000-metre horse so whatever he can do at 1400 or a mile will be a bonus," he said.
"In another prep or two he will be just as game and bold over 2000.
"He might be a horse that will progress through and win more than ability wise suggests he will do just on how hard he tries in his runs."
Gorrel will also back up Fleur De Rose after finishing third at Tumut on Boxing Day.
While she finished third, Gorrel didn't think she put in her best effort on the tight circuit.
He expects a better showing at Corowa.
"Fleur De Rose will back up as she seems to have pulled up fine from Tumut," Gorrel said.
"She didn't handle Tumut one bit actually, she didn't really expend much energy and dogged it a bit around that tight track but she's eaten up and all signs is she is as fit as a fiddle and right to go so she can go around again and see if she will try on a bigger track."
She will take on stablemate Go Ellie Go in the Class 2 Handicap (1300m).
She was a winner two starts back before a sixth at Corowa last time out and Gorrel believes she is the better chance.
"She's got the ability to win another couple so she could go alright as well," he said.
They both have to get the better of Clever Art, who is chasing a hat-trick of wins for Albury trainer Donna Scott in what will be her fourth career start.
Onthetake rounds out Gorrel's attack in the Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m).
Gorrel's in-form apprentice, who bagged a double at Queanbeyan on Boxing Day, will ride both Military Manoeuver and Go Ellie Go.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
