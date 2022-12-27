As Wagga residents endure the city's first heatwave since last summer, one local business is helping keep the region cool.
Wagga temperatures soared to 34.8 degrees on Boxing Day, with the mercury expected to hit 37 on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.
Riverina Ice has spent the past week delivering vast quantities of ice across the city and further abroad.
Company director Greg Bowkett said just before Christmas, the company's main freezer contained 84 pallets of ice, each weighing close to a tonne.
"A week ago the freezer was full," Mr Bowkett said.
"At the moment it only has 22 pallets left."
He said this is despite the fact they have put in an additional six and eight pallets per day from December 22.
"We've pretty well bled [our supply levels] dry in the last week or so," he said.
Despite the dramatic demand for ice, Mr Bowkett said it's not over yet.
"We'll get hit now until about January 2," he said.
The business receives up to 50 percent of its annual trade in the two weeks around Christmas.
