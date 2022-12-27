The Daily Advertiser
Man pronounced dead after horror Sturt Highway crash, west of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 4:30pm
A man is dead and five others in critical conditions after a horror car crash on the Sturt Highway. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A man is dead and five others are in critical conditions after a two-car collision on the Sturt Highway, west of Wagga.

