A man is dead and five others are in critical conditions after a two-car collision on the Sturt Highway, west of Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on the Sturt Highway at Yarragundry, about 10 kilometres west of Wagga, about 12.40pm on Tuesday.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and found a Holden Captiva carrying two people and a Land Rover Defender carrying four people had been involved in a head-on collision, with multiple people trapped.
NSW Ambulance Rescue, VRA and RFS freed the trapped occupants.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the driver of the Captiva - a 30-year-old man from South Australia - was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His male passenger was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver and passengers of the other vehicle - two women and two men - were also treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
The Sturt Highway was closed for a number of hours but reopened just before 6pm.
Anyone with information or dascham footage is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
