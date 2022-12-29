The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes recruit Taylor Clark is looking forward to experiencing a step up in competition in the RFL next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:32pm, first published December 29 2022 - 12:30pm
After playing in the AFL South Coast League for the past three seasons, Taylor Clark is looking forward to the step up in competition in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes recruit Taylor Clark is looking forward to testing himself at a higher level next season.

