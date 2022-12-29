Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes recruit Taylor Clark is looking forward to testing himself at a higher level next season.
Clark's arrival at the Goannas is an exciting one for MCUE fans with the speedster being a dual league representative after playing for both the Hume League and AFL South Coast.
Clark is looking forward to running out for the Goannas next season with him admitting that best mate Jono Male was pivotal in his decision to sign with MCUE.
"Yeah I am excited," Clark said.
"I get to play with a fair few of the boys from Henty that I used to play with and Jono is my best mate, so it will be good to play some footy with him again.
"Jono definitely put in the hard yards, we played a fair bit of senior footy together at Henty and we never got to win a premiership together.
"That's something that we want to do at some point in our lives."
Clark has spent the past three seasons playing for Wollongong Lions in the AFL South Coast League with him admitting it's a pretty different style of game to what is played in the Riverina.
"It's definitely a younger population that plays it there," he said.
"There are not many older people playing and it makes it a pretty different sort of game just because everyone is fit and young.
"Most of them come from a rugby background, so they are all a bit bigger boys but they tend to be not as skilful as back home.
"So it took a little bit to acclimatise to that I guess, but I definitely enjoyed playing with the Lions.
"I've got a lot of good mates here and that's how I found the place I'm living in now is through mates at footy, so it's definitely done me wonders."
Clark will be commuting down from Wollongong for the Goannas games this year, with him likely to travel with MCUE's Canberrra contingent.
"I've still got a half a year of uni to go so I'm just going to travel for most of it," he said.
"I think there is a few boys going from Canberra, so I'll probably just drive there and go the rest of the way with them."
Clark says he knows a fair bit about the RFL with him even playing in the Wagga District Junior Football League in the past.
"I played as a permit player when I was 15 for Coolamon with Ryan Allen and Liam Delahunty," he said.
"I played some state league footy with them and they convinced me to go have a bit of a gig with them."
Clark said he was looking forward to the step-up in competition in the RFL next season with him hoping to be able to take his own footy to the next level.
"I think I just want to increase my standard of footy and learn a bit from a few really good footballers," he said.
"Because here it's been less of a learning experience and I haven't really been able to better my football at all.
"I feel like the RFL is better than the Hume League which has already taught me so much and I feel like there's more I can learn to just get better and that's what I'm excited for."
