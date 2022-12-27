The Daily Advertiser

The Black Crow Beach Cafe opened at Wagga beach just in time for Christmas

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 5:00pm
Julio Silva is the 'manager in training' at Wagga's new Black Crow Beach Cafe. But the young man has grander plans for his coffee future.

Many Christmas revellers will have noticed a welcome change to the Wagga Beach and Riverside precinct in recent days, with the opening of the Black Crow Beach Cafe.

