Many Christmas revellers will have noticed a welcome change to the Wagga Beach and Riverside precinct in recent days, with the opening of the Black Crow Beach Cafe.
The Silva family have brought a long awaited coffee offering to the river just in time for the summer to hit the city in earnest, opening on Christmas eve.
Lizzy Silva owns the business alongside husband Ely and she said the reaction has been "crazy" over the past few days.
"Especially today ... we sold out of milkshakes, ice cream, anything that's cold."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The family also own the Black Crow Coffee Trailer, which they opened earlier in the year and their expansion to the beach is exciting, she said.
But it's their young son and self-styled "manager in training" who has caught the eye of customers as the man on the till and the face of the coffee shop.
Julio Silva is only 13 years old, but he has a big personality and Lizzy said her son is the black sheep in a shy family.
"He likes talking to people and to be out in public, I don't know why he's like that. If it was up to him he would run the business himself," she said with a laugh.
Julio sees a big future for himself in the coffee trade.
"I am the manager in training and hopefully in a bit I'll be the manager and maybe in a few years I'll take over," he said.
He eventually wants a fleet of coffee trucks, he said, but does he plan to keep his parents on as employees?
"Maybe, I'm not sure," he said.
But it's definitely a family affair, with daughter Maria, 17, serving up donuts in their adjacent business - OMG Decadent Donuts.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.