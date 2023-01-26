Dinner and a show: Sixties Singing Sensations will have audiences singing, smiling and tapping their feet Advertising Feature

The Sixties Singing Sensations is a Wagga School of Arts Production in conjunction with Riverine Club Wagga

A Cabaret Dinner show, featuring the iconic music, songs of the female vocalists of 1960s.

The show is opening on February 4, 2023 and runs on Fridays, February 10 and 17 and Saturdays February 18 and 25. Sit down for dinner at 6.30pm

Although Valentine's Day is not one of the dates for this amazing dinner cabaret spectacular, however a gift voucher for Valentine's Day would be a great idea. Wagga School of Arts has show gift vouchers to purchase for all occasions.

Pastorale is catering for the two-course dinner, and this is an added attraction for patrons.



All patrons are invited to arrive at the Riverine Club any time preshow from 5pm, and relax, enjoy a glass of wine in the ambience of this historic Wagga Landmark.

The singers featured in the show are:



Erin Brown



Susan Pottie



Lynden Clark



Cassandra Nicholson



Lynne Holmes



Kristin Dore



Peggy Barratt



Musical direction is in the professional hands of Nicky Rosengren while Lee Kennedy is the director.

Playing the role of the debonair 60s master of ceremonies is Peter Lonsdale. Popular songs of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Cilla Black, Little Millie Mama Cass, Sandie Shaw are on the menu. So we leave by saying There is Always Something There to Remind Me.

This tribute show is full of wonderful music, vocals of memorable iconic vocalists from the 1960s.



Combined with fine dining, it is a great way to start 2023 Downtown.

Patrons will leave this Cabaret singing the songs, tapping their feet and with a smile on their faces.