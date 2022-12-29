With the footy seasons really gearing up there were plenty of surprises which really caught attention in July.
From a couple of high-profile departures, police charges and a blast from the past all graced the home page of www.dailyadvertiser.com.au.
We're recapping some of the most clicked on stories from 2022, taking a look back at what caught your attention.
Russell Humphrey lasted less than half the season at Temora after being told he wasn't in their long-term plans.
After a positive start to their season, the Kangaroos had slumped to the bottom of the Farrer League ladder when the experienced coach was told they club were on the hunt for a playing coach next year.
After one last game, a four-goal loss to Colemabally, Humphrey decided he couldn't continue in the role.
As such he stepped down from the role after 12 rounds with securing Jimmy Kennedy from Collingullie-Glenfield Park to fulfil the playing coach role in 2023.
Police were called to a reserve grade game between Young and South Wagga before a club-appointed sideline referee charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer.
The 52-year-old sideline referee was alleged to have head-butted a 20-year-old off-duty police officer before fleeing the scene.
Sam Gray was later spared a conviction after the magistrate accepted he had a "brain snap" after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Former Southern District premiership winner Chris Heywood make the shock move to close down his successful Wagga stable.
After 19 years training in the region, including the past decade in Wagga, Heywood walked away from the game.
A shift in track work times at Murrumbidgee Turf Club proved the final straw for Heywood who had a busy couple of days finding new training arrangements for his team.
For the first time in eight years, the Farrer League made a decision to host a final outside of Wagga.
Robertson, Maher, Gumly and McPherson Ovals had been used exclusively since 2015, but upgrades to Marrar's Langtry Oval saw the ground selected to host the Farrer League first semi-final.
It was a boost for smaller country centres as part of a record-breaking finals series for the Farrer League.
There was plenty of interest in two debutants in round 13 of the Farrer League.
Both The Rock-Yerong Creek's Cameron Terlich and Marrar's Matt Rynehart were handed their senior debuts in what were successful seasons for both clubs.
Terlich was the centre of attention in another popular story later that month with Magpies co-president David Peiper was left frustrated by the ruling by AFL Riverina's League Equalisation Panel on his player points value.
Peiper believed the system was preventing the youngster from better opportunities due to his rating despite being a Magpies junior before moving over to North Wagga to play in his own age group.
Former NRL player and Temora premiership winner Steve Reardon dusted off his footy boots for the chance to play with his two eldest sons, Billy and Jed.
The Reardon trio all came off the bench in Temora's reserve grade loss to Kangaroos.
Reardon hasn't played regular football since guiding the Dragons to the 2006 Group Nine premiership, playing just a couple of one-off games since then, but the 50-year-old couldn't resist the chance to play in a special game for his family as part of Temora's revival.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong bouncing back in emphatic fashion taking down Coolamon in the local derby by 27 points garnered plenty of attention.
After suffering their first loss of the year the week before to the Wagga Tigers, the Lions came out with a point to prove from the first bounce.
It was part of a lean patch for the Lions, who lost three of five games in the middle of the season, but didn't lose again on the way to their first premiership in
The women's team came away with gold but the men came home empty handed after being beaten by New Zealand in the play-off for bronze.
As 2023 fast approaches, join us as we recount month-by-month the stories that caught your attention, and caused you to click this year.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
