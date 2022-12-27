The Sturt Highway is closed in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash west of Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision on the highway, near Churches Plain Road, at Yarragundry shortly after 12:40pm on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were treating five people who were injured.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews, Volunteer Rescue Association crews and police are also on scene.
FRNSW said its crews were working with police and paramedics to free two trapped occupants.
Limited information about the crash is currently available.
Motorists are being diverted via The Rock and Collingullie, using the Olympic Highway, Urana Street, The Rock-Collingullie Road and Lockhart Road.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said there was currently no forecast for when the Sturt Highway will reopen.
