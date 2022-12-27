The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 27 2022 - 3:00pm
Jesse Featonby is looking forward to returning to the Riverina Tri Series as a marquee athlete. Picture by Les Smith

Albury triathlete Jesse Featonby is looking forward to returning to the Riverina Tri Series next year with him honoured to be chosen as a marquee athlete for the events.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

