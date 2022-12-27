The Wagga Women's Health Centre continues to grow their model of holistic well being, with more free programs and services to begin in the new year.
Along with yoga classes, walking groups, counselling, acting centre director Nic McHenry said a nutritionist will also be working with the centre from the beginning of January.
"Most of the nutrition you learn was that pyramid in year nine or grade four, and things have changed, foods have changed," she said.
"When you are feeling fit, feeling well, everything else becomes easier."
Owner of Anytime Counselling Tina Kendall-Davis offers services through the health centre, and said offering a variety of different programs and options gives women "choice and control" over their mental health journey.
"Scientifically they haven't been able to distinguish between the mind and the body... so the best thing we can do is give it a whole approach," she said.
"Wagga Women's Health Centre is trying to give a whole approach to people who may have lost control of their life in some aspect."
Ms Kendall-Davis said nutrition and healthy eating is often one of the first things that becomes a struggle when a person's mental health is poor.
"When they're really struggling, you do hit survival mode," she said.
"We're not eating well, therefore we can't feel well, because our mind and our body cannot be separated."
Ms McHenry said the centre was also expanding their group sessions to include cooking and horticultural classes.
They will also be providing a dental and oral health service.
"What we're looking at doing is those dental health and hygiene checks for women who are not going to go to the dentist," she said.
"The ability to smile or feel comfortable to smile is going to help contribute to feeling employable, self-esteem and all those things."
The centre is also hoping to provide reproductive healthcare services including abortion next year.
