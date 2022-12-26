A Prepare to Act warning has been issued for residents of Wagga, Coolamon and Junee as the fire rating shifts to high.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) operations officer Bradley Stewart said while today's weather conditions promote a high fire risk, Wednesday's will likely be worse.
"We will most likely be at a high fire danger risk again tomorrow," Mr Stewart said.
"The key message is that people need to be prepared and ready to act if there is a fire.
"A high fire rating means there's a heightened risk of fire due to the elevated weather conditions and if there is a fire people need to have already decided what they're going to do.
"If a fire starts potentially people's lives and property is at risk."
"Well into Thursday we will have available one fixed-wing bomber at the Wagga Airport," Mr Stewart said.
"In addition to that, we have two helicopters based at the Wagga Airport for the next couple of days, one of which is a Chinook."
Property owners are also being asked to inspect their land after a lightning spell on Monday evening.
"We had sporadic lightning across the area last night due to some dry thunderstorms moving through the area so we encourage landholders who saw lightning activity near their property to just go out and inspect their property and see if there are any trees that have been struck," Mr Stewart said.
All fire permits are suspended and residents are told to report fires to triple zero.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
