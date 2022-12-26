The Daily Advertiser

Blazing Home breaks track record in MIA Breeders Plate

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:32pm, first published December 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Painting celebrates Blazing Home's win in the MIA Breeders Plate on Monday night. Picture by Courtney Rees

Blazing Home blitzed his rivals to extend his perfect record with his biggest win to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.