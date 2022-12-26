It has been a dream homecoming for Aaron Bullock with him riding home two winners in front of a packed crowd in Tumut.
Born and raised in Tumut but now living in Newcastle, Bullock said it was a dream of his just to even get the chance to ride on his home track with him thrilled to grab a pair of wins on Boxing Day.
Bullock rode home the Kerry Weir-trained Crocodile Cod in the Switched on Electrical Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1200m with him narrowly edging out Force Awakens and Who Told Ya.
"Yeah it was very good," Bullock said.
"It was always a highlight of mine to rider here throughout my career and it took a lot of years to do it.
"It was just something that I wanted to tick off the bucket list and to get a winner already with one ride to come is very satisfying.
"It was a lean Christmas for me and I had to keep the body in check to go riding today, but I did that so I was also going home in order after the seeing the family over the Christmas break."
Bullock was also pleased with the ride with the six-year-old gelding having no issues dropping back in distance to 1200m.
"He's a lovely horse to ride," he said.
"He's obviously won races before and he's an older horse that has been trained by Kerry and he knows the horse well.
"He have me a little insight that he gets a leg up in the barriers and once we stepped clean and it never happened I was quietly confident because we landed in a forward position.
"He's a horse that likes to be over a mile and when you are coming back in distance you have got to let horses travel.
"But if you can land a bit closer and travel they'll kick off and I knew when I had a length-and-a-half to make up on the corner and still travelling I knew we were going to be hard to beat.
"When they are dropping back in distance it's not ideal but Kerry had him in terrific order and had him fresh enough to sprint off that 1200m and he got the job done."
Bullock has won plenty of major races throughout his storied career with him admitting that winning at Tumut sits right up there with some of his biggest highlights.
"I've won plenty more bigger races than here today and I probably will in the future," he said.
"But it was always something that I wanted to tick off my bucket list and I'm at the stage of my career where I am sort of doing that now.
"To get home on my home track on Boxing Day and to now ride a winner it's been very satisfying and makes it all worthwhile."
Bullock also said it was special to link up with a local trainer with him thankful to Weir for giving him the ride on Crocodile Cod.
"I'll be forever grateful to Kerry and I said that to him as soon as I got off the horse," he said.
"For him to give me the ride, it's very easy for him for when you don't ride down here for them to go the way of their local riders."
Bullock also rode home Bethpage in the final race of the day taking out the Tumut Toyota Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1000m for Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding.
The six-year-old mare was far too strong beating home the Russell Green-trained Trumps In by nearly three-lengths.
Wagga jockey Michael Travers had the ride on Trumps In with him earlier in the day claiming the Elliott's Landscape Supplies Class 1 Handicap over 1200m on board Unique Vision for Green.
The five-year-old mare was one of the outsiders of the field with Travers thrilled to get the win and really pleased with her performance.
"Long shot of the field doesn't often happen so we will take what we are given it's great," Travers said.
"She was beautiful, I was really surprised going out on the track and she felt 100 per cent.
"I explained to someone earlier that as soon as I went onto the track I thought this is a winner and it turned out I was right."
Travers got the mare to the front early and was able to hold off the favourite Turnaquid at the line by over a length.
"My instructions were to not go forward," he said.
"But I saw the two join inside of me and I didn't want to be behind them and then I got left alone."
