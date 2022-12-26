The Daily Advertiser

Aaron Bullock has experienced a dream homecoming riding home two winners on Boxing Day in Tumut

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 26 2022 - 9:00pm
Crocodile Cod ridden by Aaron Bullock took out the Switched On Electrical Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1200m.

It has been a dream homecoming for Aaron Bullock with him riding home two winners in front of a packed crowd in Tumut.

