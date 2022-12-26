With the weather heating up there's no better way to ring in the New Year than by celebrating by the lakeside and residents can do just that with the epic return of New Year's on The Deck.
With Lake Albert sitting at peak levels, Wagga Boat Club opening its doors for the night, but residents are warned to get in quick to secure their tickets.
"There has been a lot of interest," Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said.
It will be the first time the fireworks will be held since the Wagga Boat Cub's construction of its new deck.
"We're really looking forward to residents seeing that too," Mr Henderson said.
"We've also got live music and at the boaty we will have a seafood buffet."
Residents will also be able to go into the lake for a swim, with boats required to be out of the lake by 2pm for organisers to prepare the fireworks display.
"The weather is looking like it is going to be perfect for it," Mr Henderson said.
"You can get in and have a swim by after 2pm it is closed waters, so don't take your boat out there after 2pm," Mr Henderson said.
Mr Henderson said residents are notorious for leaving it to the last minute to book their tickets, which may see some missing out with not much time left to change plans.
To book a ticket for the boat club ring 0269 262300 and select option two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.