Wagga Boat Club's New Year's on The Deck to make epic return

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 7:30am
Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said residents wanting to spend New Years Eve by the lake should book their tickets in fast. Picture by Taylor Dodge

With the weather heating up there's no better way to ring in the New Year than by celebrating by the lakeside and residents can do just that with the epic return of New Year's on The Deck.

