I Did A Thing has delivered Scott Spackman a late Christmas gift by breaking through for her maiden win in Tumut.
The three-year-old ridden by Albury's Fiona Sandkuhl took out the opening race of the day in the Masons Bulldozing Maiden Plate held over 1200m narrowly edging out Take on Manhatten and Red Hill.
Spackman was thrilled to see her grab the win with it being just the third start for the three-year-old filly.
"It was awesome," Spackman said.
"The wife and sister-in-law own it and the wife bought it coming home from the races one day off a good mate of ours."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Spackman was really impressed with the ride with him admitting that the inside draw also was a massive boost to her chances.
"It was absolutely outstanding," he said.
"We drew the perfect gate and there was plenty of speed on and we knew she'd just keep whacking away.
"She has got no sprint she is just a whacker, I reckon she'll do 1400m to a mile and it's only her third start so she has done really well."
He was also really impressed with her preparation with it being her second up start after a 20-week spell following a run in Gundagai at the beginning of August.
"It's been awesome," he said.
"We took her to Corowa the other day instead of trialling her but 1000m was way too short for her.
"But we just needed to get her to tick a box, today was meant to be a 1400m but there was plenty of speed on and we drew a perfect gate."
Spackman wasn't sure where he would look next for the filly with him waiting to see how she pulls up after deciding where to head next.
"I was looking at New Years Day in Gundagai," he said.
"But I might have to reassess now and see how she pulls up, but we will go and have a look about.
"There will be something in Wagga on the fifth and she will keep rolling around, I think she is just going to be a better mare when she gets over a trip."
Spackman also wanted to thank the Tumut Turf Club for hosting the meeting with them getting a fantastic crowd in through the gate.
