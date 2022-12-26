The Daily Advertiser

The Scott Spackman-trained I Did A Thing has broken through for her maiden win in just her third start

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 26 2022
I Did A Thing ridden by Fiona Sandkuhl narrowly edged out Take on Manhattan and Red Hill in the Masons Bulldozing Maiden Plate held over 1200m.

I Did A Thing has delivered Scott Spackman a late Christmas gift by breaking through for her maiden win in Tumut.

