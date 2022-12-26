Swimmers seeking relief from a post-Christmas heatwave will have to find an alternative to some council pools.
Greater Hume Council apologised on Sunday for the inconvenience of its closure of swim centres in Henty and Holbrook on Boxing Day.
Greater Hume Council mayor Tony Quinn told ACM the late-notice closures were forced by staffing issues.
"We cannot get lifeguards," Cr Quinn said.
"There is a terrible shortage in the area, unfortunately.
"We have known there has been a problem for the past month or so. It has been flagged by the executive staff that we just didn't have enough volunteers," he said.
Cr Quinn could not confirm the number of swim centre lifeguards at the $3.8 million remodeled facilities who were paid staff to volunteers, but said the volunteers made up "a lot" of the workforce.
Cr Quinn said the council would use social media to keep residents updated of further pool closures, with the issue of staffing and volunteer shortages likely to persist into the new year.
"It is just a matter of when we can get lifeguards available," Cr Quinn said.
"We are taking steps. We will eventually have part-time staff.
"It is going to add cost to running our establishment," he said.
Following its social media post on Sunday morning, Greater Hume Council referred residents to office phone numbers for further information, despite the council closing up shop from 2pm on Friday, December 23.
A recorded message lists emergency contact numbers for the region, with no detail on the council pool closures provided.
In mid-December Greater Hume Council published its Christmas trading hours stating that pools would be closed on Christmas Day and open on New Year's Day, making no mention of lifeguard shortages or Boxing Day.
Cr Quinn suggested Greater Hume Council residents access swimming options 40 minutes away in Albury, where the council-owned pool and waterslide opened at 10am on Monday.
Both Henty and Holbrook War Memorial Swimming Pools were upgraded and reopened in 2017 as part of a $3.8 million investment, with the federal government fronting $1 million and the remainder covered by Greater Hume Council and community groups.
The facilities were upgraded to be wheelchair accessible with solar heating, compliant springboard and enhanced plant and filtration.
